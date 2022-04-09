Brooklyn Beckham to take Nicola Peltz’s last name as her middle name

According to a new report, in a show of commitment to his bride, Brooklyn Beckham will take the last name of soon-to-be wife Nicola Peltz as his middle name.

Once married, the 23-year-old chef will reportedly go by Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham as a nod to his 27-year-old wife, whom he dated for seven months before popping the June 2020 question.

“Brooklyn is head over heels for Nicola — it’s a great sign of her commitment to him and his love for her,” a source said. Told The Sun.

Beckham has also made several tattoos in her honor, including the eyes on the back of his neck, the names of his “future wife”, his late grandmother, and more.

Meanwhile, the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actress tattooed the name of her future husband …