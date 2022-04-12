Brooklyn Beckham went ultra classic for her wedding tux

this weekend brooklyn beckham And Nicola Peltz tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony (the Williams sisters, the Spice Girls, and Gordon Ramsay attended) in Palm Beach. His bride wore a custom Valentino Couture gown that took a year and several trips to Rome to make. So it was left to Beckham to come up with something equally spectacular.

And what he did. While we’re used to seeing David and Victoria BeckhamThe eldest child in baggy skater jeans, peaky blinders-esque Baker boy cap and Carhartt Coach jacket. (He “wears the same thing everyday,” he told GQ UK in 2021.) But with his wedding, Brooklyn Beckham turned to Dior and family friend Kim Jones for help.

The British designer has been the artistic director of Dior menswear since 2018 and has dressed in the Beckham clan…