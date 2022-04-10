Brooklyn Beckham Will Take Nicola Peltz’s Surname As His Part After Marriage

Brooklyn Beckham is set to take the surname Nicola Peltz as his middle name after tying the knot in their lavish ceremony.

The 23-year-old has decided to show his utter commitment to his billionaire bride, adding his surname to his own as they wed over a huge £3m Palm Beach weekend.

The Peltz family estate in Florida is set to host more than 300 guests, with guests such as Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, and others set to attend the wedding.

Nicola’s dad Nelson, who owns fast food chain Wendy’s as well as other large American businesses, will push the eyebrow-raising bill, Reports to the Mirror.