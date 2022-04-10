Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding in Palm Beach: Guest List, Secret Details

Support local journalism. Unlock Unlimited Digital Access to Palmbeachpost.com

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham is set to marry model-actress Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida today. The wedding is taking place at the mansion of the bride’s father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, and his special estate, Montsorrel. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will reportedly attend. The prince has been a longtime friend of Beckham, having attended his wedding to Markle in May 2018.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got engaged during the COVID pandemic. Months after Instagram became official, the couple took to the social media platform to announce their engagement.

