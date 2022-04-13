NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant 7 seed in the Eastern Conference as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 in the play-in opener Tuesday night.

The Nets held a 20-point lead after a quarter and repeatedly shooed away the Cavaliers to earn a matchup with No. 2 seeded Boston in the series starting Sunday.

Irving made his first 12 shots before being dismissed to a 3-pointer rim in the fourth quarter. He scored 12 runs for 15 wickets.

A preseason NBA Finals favorite who sprinted through a turbulent season and finished 10th as he entered the final week of the regular season, the Nets have amassed five consecutive wins. With Durant and Irving, they are much more dangerous than the normal number….