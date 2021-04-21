LATEST

Brooklyn Nets edge past New Orleans Pelicans

Brooklyn Nets edge past New Orleans Pelicans

Williamson misplaced the ball out of bounds within the dying seconds of the tight conflict.

The Brookyn Nets scraped previous the New Orleans Pelicans 134-129 on the again of an important late error from Zion Williamson.

Neither aspect have been capable of nab a bonus all through a lot of the sport till a scoring spree from Kyrie Irving gave the Nets a tepid three-point lead with just below 5 seconds left on the clock.

Williamson then took the ball with an opportunity to arrange a game-tying three-pointer, however some scrappy defence from Irving led the Pelicans ahead to lose his grip on the ball out of bounds.

Joe Harris then drained two free throws to clinch the slender victory for Brooklyn.

Issues additionally went right down to the wire in Portland as Paul George willed the Los Angeles Clippers to an exciting one-point win over the Path Blazers.

George scored 33 factors to steer the Clippers to their ninth win in 10 video games and the third spot within the Western Convention.

CJ McCollum completed with 28 factors and 5 assists for the Blazers, however missed a possible game-winning mid-range jumper on the buzzer.

The New York Knicks clinched their seventh straight victory with a 109-97 win in opposition to the Charlotte Hornets.

RJ Barrett led the best way for the Knicks with 24 factors as they improved upon their longest successful streak since 2014.

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled out considered one of their greatest performances of the season in a dominant 134-120 victory in opposition to the Sacramento Kings.

And Trae Younger and Lou Williams mixed for 47 factors to propel the Atlanta Hawks over the Orlando Magic 112-96.

