Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving excited to play home games this season

MIAMI — When news broke on Wednesday that New York City’s mandate kept uneducated athletes from playing in home games, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said she had to keep pinching herself to make sure she could.

On Thursday, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced that the mandate had been lifted, clearing the way for Irving to play home games at Barclays Center, something he hasn’t been able to do throughout the season.

“Please take my remarks seriously when I say that I’ve been pinching myself since Wednesday and Thursday because there was a time when I got my hopes really, really high and got all the air out,” Irving said. Said further in the shootaround of the nets. of Saturday night’s game in Miami.

“I didn’t want to get too excited. Even tonight, I’m trying to stop…