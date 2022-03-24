Brooks Koepka: “I don’t come to your job asking for your s— do I?”

Brooks Koepka was reportedly filmed turning down a group of autograph hunters with this line: “I have to work … I don’t come to work that your s— do I? I don’t think so “

We should say that for the sake of clarity we do not know the full context of what was said or what happened earlier.

The footage was first obtained and reported by TMZ. He claims he was “shutdowning” a group of people who were asking for his signature.

In the 29-second clip, you can see Koepka walking to make her way through the range before turning around and addressing what we consider to be an autograph seeker or a group of autograph seekers. Huh.

The video is from the range at Austin Country Club, where world number 20 Koepka was taking part in WGC match play.

“I have to work,” says 31-year-old Koepka …