Brother and coach Loena Hendricks: “Hopefully a role model for many young figure skaters” | figure skating

After Sister Loena’s silver medal, Jorik Hendrix reacted in front of Sporza’s camera, “It still feels unreal”. “As an athlete I myself could never have dreamed of such a dream, now it has become a reality as a coach.”

“I’m so glad I was able to experience this moment, because when I tested positive for corona 2 weeks ago, I wasn’t even sure I could be here”, who noted that his sister How has it grown in all regions this season?

“Loena has learned to deal with pressure and situations this year. Mentally she was very good at this World Cup. She had to dream before freestyle. There were many Belgians in the audience. It’s unique, it’s the icing on the cake.”