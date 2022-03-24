Brother of Sandra Boyd (36) appears in court charged with firearms offences

A man accused of a firearms offense has been remanded into custody following the “heartbreaking tragedy” of the death of his sister Sandra Boyd from a gunshot wound.

After an emotionally charged hearing on Wednesday evening, Derek Boyd (27), cried and told relatives, “I’m sorry”.

Mother of five Sandra (36) was seriously injured in a suspected accidental shooting incident at her home in Finglas, Dublin’s Collins Place, shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Emergency services were alerted before being taken to Mater Hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

,