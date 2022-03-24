Brother of Sandra Boyd weeps and apologises to family after being charged over her fatal shooting

Sandra Boyd’s brother said “I’m sorry” to his family as he cried after being charged in connection with his fatal shooting.

Derek Boyd was before the Dublin District Court, which heard he faced two charges related to a “horrific accident” and a “heartbreaking tragedy”.

Sandra, 36, died at Mater Hospital after being shot at a home in Finglas, West Dublin’s Collins Place on Saturday night.

Mr Boyd was charged with illegal possession or control of a Kahr CW9 semi automatic pistol.

The 27-year-old, from Collins Place in Finglas, was also charged with possession or control of five live rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition.

The court heard the evidence of the arrest …