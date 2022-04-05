Brothers Osborne thank themselves as ‘weird teens’ for Grammy win

john And TJ Osborne accepted his first grammy award With a heartfelt message on Sunday evening (April 3). Brothers Osborne “Younger Me” won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Award for “Younger Me” at the 64th Grammy Awards, and took to social media to thank some of the people who helped make it happen—including featuring themselves as “weird teens”. Includes youth version. his caption reads,

“It’s hard to find words to say about this. We won our first Grammy today… It took years of grinding and hard work. We have so many people to thank but if there are two people who deserve notoriety So he’s our youth. Little TJ and John made it out as awkward teenagers and proved that they were sure of what would happen and doubted their old selves. We’ll do that…