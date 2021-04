If you are fond of eating rice, then you should use brown rice instead of white rice. Brown rice contains a high amount of fiber, which makes metabolic smoothness.

– Brown rice is very beneficial in reducing weight.

– Brown rice is very beneficial in reducing cholesterol.

– Brown rice plays an important role in controlling diabetes.

– Brown rice is rich in magnesium, which is very beneficial for the body.

– Consumption can reduce the risk of heart problems.