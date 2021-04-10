Browns willing to listen to Odell Beckham trade offers?

The Cleveland Browns insist that Odell Beckham Jr. is in their plans for 2021, but that may not be true if someone is willing to take him off their hands.

In a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan’s “The Barber Shop,” Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot suggested that while the Browns aren’t shopping Beckham, they would likely be willing to listen if someone called with an enticing trade offer.

“I don’t think that there will be a trade partner for him out there,” Cabot said. “I think he’s going to be on the team this season. But I would also say that even though I am believing that Odell and Jarvis (Landry) are going to be the two main receivers this year, if someone did come and make an offer to the Browns for Odell, I still think that they would listen to it. I don’t think they’re 100 percent locked into having to have him on the team this year.”

Even if the Browns wanted to move Beckham, it’s unlikely that they would find a return that would make them happy. The 28-year-old is coming off an ACL injury, and combined with his nearly $16 million cap hit in 2021, that’s likely to depress his trade market.

Beckham caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven games in 2020 before suffering his season-ending injury.

Photo: Erik Drost / Flickr via CC-BY 2.0