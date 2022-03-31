TAMPA, Fla. – Bruce Arian unexpectedly retired as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a surprise move Wednesday night that the 69-year-old who guided the team to its second Super Bowl title says is unrelated to health.

This is the second major retirement announcement for the Books this off-season, after Tom Brady announced in February that he was ending his career. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, returned 40 days later, saying he would return for a 23rd season and noting that he had “unfinished business”.

But after the defensive coordinator was promoted to succeed the coach, Brady would play for Todd Bowles instead of Arian.

Ariane, a two-time cancer survivor, stepped down as coach of the Arizona Cardinals due to medical concerns about…