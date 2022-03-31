Bruce Arian wrote a letter to the Buccaneers players before retiring

Bruce Arian officially retired from his role: Buccaneers head coach, but he wanted his players to be known to the rest of the public. So, he texted them A letter obtained by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network Informing them of your decision.

Arians told his team, “I wanted to let you all know that before this becomes news in a matter of minutes, I transitioned from coaching to a role in the front office helping Jason (Litch) and his staff. have decided to do so.” “Todd is being named as the new coach and I know he is going to do a great job building on the success we have experienced together over the past few seasons.”

In the letter, Arian praised his players for what helped them win the Super Bowl in 2021.

“I wanted to take a minute and…