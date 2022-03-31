Bruce Arian wrote a letter to the Buccaneers players before retiring

Bruce Arian officially retired from his role: Buccaneers head coach, but he wanted his players to be known to the rest of the public. So, he texted them A letter obtained by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network Informing them of your decision.

Arians told his team, “I wanted to let you all know that before this becomes news in a matter of minutes, I transitioned from coaching to a role in the front office helping Jason (Litch) and his staff. have decided to do so.” “Todd is being named as the new coach and I know he is going to do a great job building on the success we have experienced together over the past few seasons.”


