Bruce Arians is stepping down as head coach of the Buccaneers; Todd Bowles to succeed him

There is more major retirement news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelicero reported Wednesday that head coach Bruce Arian is stepping down and moving into the team’s front office, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles replacing him as the new head coach.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo has revealed that the Buicks are offering Bowles a new five-year contract as their head coach, a source told ET. Bowles was one of the highest-paid defensive coordinators in the NFL and will now be paid a salary in line with other head coaches around the league, according to Garafolo.

The Bucs later announced the change and said that Arian would take on the role of a senior football advisor within the organisation.