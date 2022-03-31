Bruce Arians’ Selfless Retirement Was His Ultimate Love Letter to Football

Bruce Arian loves football. Yes, it is such a basic and clear statement. No one in the NFL becomes a coach, sacrificing basically every other aspect of their life, to drag 18-hour days until they either love the game or hate themselves — and it’s probably both. It’s a little bit.

For Arian, his love for the game is on another level, and his shock retirement on Wednesday night was yet another extension of it. His love for football extends to his coaching teammates. It was the ultimate selfless act for one of football’s least selfish characters to walk away now, and it’s another example of why the former Buccaneers coach is so beloved.

We all know Ariane’s NFL achievements. Winning a Super Bowl with the Bux, taking the Cardinals into the bigs as well, serving as the offensive…