Bruce Arians stepped down as head coach

Just a year after winning the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arian resigned as head coach to take on a new role on the Florida team’s staff.

He thus becomes a consultant and will be replaced next season by Todd Bowles, the defensive coordinator at the helm of the “Bucks”.

Ariane, 69, spent three seasons in charge of the Tampa squad, maintaining a 31-18 record.

“I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on the sidelines as a coach,” the 69-year-old said in a statement. Today, I decided to fill another position on the Buccaneers staff.

“Tan…