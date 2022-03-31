Bruce Arians stepped down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl-winning head coach Bruce Arian will not side the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season as he retires from coaching and takes a position in the team’s front office. Team announced Wednesday night,
Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has been named as Ariane’s successor.
Under Arrian, the Buccaneers went 7-9 in 2019 to become the NFL champions the next season, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl 55.
In defense of their title, the Bucks won the NFC South Division and a wild-card playoff game last season, before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.
Why Ariane…
