Bruce Arian’s sudden departure fueled Tom Brady conspiracy theories

It reads like a perfect goodbye to the edge.

Bruce Arians is moving away for a front-office job with the Buccaneers to take over as head coach for his hand-picked successor, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. What exactly happened may never be known, although many suspect that Tom Brady’s fingerprints were on the verdict.

In fairness, Arians also acknowledged that Brady’s return played a part in his decision to step down.

“Tom was kind of the key. When Tom decided to come back , And with all these people back now, it’s the right time for me to just go to the front office and still have relationships that I love,” Arians told Pro Football Talk and the LA Times.

It sure sounds like the cutest power…