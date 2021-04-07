Bruce Arians’ Super Bowl Tattoo Made His Bet Become Reality

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was ready to risk it all.

And by it all, I mean part of his body to commemorate the Bucs’ Super Bowl win.

Back in August 2020, Arians made a bet with tight ends coach Rick Christophel and the strength and conditioning staff that he would get inked up if the team took home the Lombardi Trophy.

When the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs behind a staunch defensive performance, Arians upheld his end of the bargain.

He followed through at the conclusion of March and several of his players followed their coach’s lead.

Bruce Arians’ Super Bowl Tattoo

I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021

The new tattoo features the Super Bowl LV logo, the Bucs flag, the NFL’s most coveted prize, and the 31-9 score on Arians’ left shoulder.

“I’m a man of my word- ‘when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo’ well I got mine and I love it!!” he said.

Quarterback Tom Brady enjoyed what he saw and got in on the action. Brady’s tattoo was more complicated. It depicts Arians toasting to the fans of Tampa Bay during the team’s victory parade.

Looks great coach…I decided to get one too https://t.co/mZgyCmUaLZ pic.twitter.com/GiIERlQo3Z — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 31, 2021

“Looks great coach…I decided to get one too,” the signal caller said on social media.

Just look at him; content and at peace. It allegedly lives on the outside of his left knee. However, anything that isn’t water or avocado close to Brady’s body is enough to raise suspicion. The quarterback started the April Fools‘ festivities early by superimposing the tattoo.

Linebacker Shaq Barrett trolled the troller and superimposed the iconic photo of Brady being guided by backup quarterback Ryan Griffin away from the team’s boat parade.

In case Brady ever forgets what it felt like to win his seventh ring, he can look at his teammate’s arm or go out on a Tuesday with Gronk.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. went all out with new ink that features the Lombardi Trophy with the Bucs logo, praying hands, and light beaming from it. The tattoo runs from his knee to his ankle.

.@ AntoineWJr11 got some new ink after winning the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/HDvf4QpjNy — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 23, 2021

Wide receiver Mike Evans got the Lomardi Trophy on his chest between his mother’s name and a Bucs helmet.

The first stages of @MikeEvans13_’s new tattoo (Via gotti_flores/IG) pic.twitter.com/kU2hj1mIGk — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 4, 2021

Linebacker Quinton Bell got one on his arm with the Super Bowl LV logo and trophy. Bell’s is colored gray, pink, and blue.

After seeing their coach’s tattoo, running back Ronald Jones II and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting wanted in.

The formula to win a Super Bowl is simple: have your head coach bet that he’ll get a tattoo if you win the whole thing. It’s clear New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is covered in ink Kevin Durant style — solely on his chest and back.

You think Bill is going to give away his secret by getting some where they’re visible in his cutoff sweatshirts?

Brady spilled the beans once he arrived in Florida and look where it got them.

The NFC South has some new faces. The New York Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, who will move away from Teddy Bridgewater. New Orleans Saints signal caller Drew Brees is hanging it up after 20 seasons. The Atlanta Falcons have a new head coach in Arthur Smith.

The Buccaneers’ biggest competition of the 2020 season, Aaron Rodgers, is guest hosting Jeopardy and has already been jabbed for the Green Bay Packers’ decision to kick a field goal instead of going for a touchdown in the final minutes of the NFC Championship.

The champs brought back a majority of their free agents this offseason and can build more young talent with the 32nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.