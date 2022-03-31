Bruce retires as coach of Ariane Books, Bowles promoted to top spot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and take on a front-office role with the team, a surprise move was announced Wednesday night.

Arian, who will turn 70 this coming season, coached the Buicks to a Super Bowl title in the 2020 season, Tom Brady’s first with Tampa Bay.

The Books were 31–18 in Arrian’s three seasons and he was 80–48–1 in eight seasons overall when adding to his five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Ariane as coach.

