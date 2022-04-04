Bruce Willis, after suffering from aphasia, sells his properties. Last week he announced his retirement from acting.

Bruce Willis, after suffering from aphasia, sells his properties. Last week he announced his retirement from acting.

Although retirement the performance of Bruce Wills reason of your advanced status being silenced The entertainment world shook up late Wednesday when his family shared the news on social networks, a decision the actor has been preparing for a long time and comes to pay for the treatment. sell your property,

As published by the American portal Radaronline, a source close to the artist revealed that Willis “has been preparing for this moment for a long time. He knew that there would come a time when his health would decline, when his income would not be the same.,

“Plus, I knew that eventually I wouldn’t need many properties and apartments to travel with, and instead…


Read Full News