Bruce Willis Announces His Retirement Through Demi Moore, and Celebrities Send Him Messages of Support

from the positions of semi-swamp and your daughter roomer and instagram, A Huge List of Celebrities Sent Bruce Willis the Armyafter the announcement that have aphasiaa condition that affects language, forcing it withdraw from acting, The news hit hard and shocked his Hollywood colleagues, who took to social media and they sent him messages of support And gives you the strength to overcome this difficult situation.

Minutes after the news broke, displays of affection for Bruce quickly began to spread online. The messages were mostly given in the comments of the publications of the eldest daughter of the actor and his ex-wife. ,I send love and light to you, Bruce and the whole family”, “I love you so much”, “We love you so much…