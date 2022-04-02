Bruce Willis aphasia: Actor to be stripped of Razzie Award after recent diagnosis

This is the award no one wants – a Razzie for awesome acting.

The Razzies is a controversial awards ceremony founded by John Wilson and Moe Murphy to recognize the worst films and film performances of the year.

In the video above: Bruce Willis will retire from acting after aphasia diagnosis

For more celebrity related news and videos visit Celebrity ,

They’re designed to skewer Hollywood’s biggest couple on the eve of the Oscars ceremony each year.

While it’s a bit laughable, this year’s criticism of Bruce Willis’s recent films has come under scrutiny given the actor’s recent shock medical diagnosis.

On Friday, the co-founders of Razzies announced they would be canceling watches they recently “awarded” to the actor after creating a special category …