Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout shares sweet photo as dad opens up about health news

It was announced earlier this week by the family of Bruce Willis that he had been diagnosed with the medical condition aphasia, which has resulted in him withdrawing from acting.

Scout Willis has shared a cute photo of herself and Bruce Willis following the announcement that he is stepping away from acting due to a health issue.

Earlier this week his family shared the news, saying he had been diagnosed with a condition called aphasia – which can affect a person’s cognitive abilities.

This means the 67-year-old actor will take a step back from his career, though his acting legacy will continue through films like Die Hard, Pulp…