Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia frontotemporal dementia, is “going away” from acting

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, a form of frontotemporal dementia, his family announced on social media on Wednesday.

To Bruce’s wonderful supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our dear Bruce is experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. Is. This results in a more deliberate Bruce walking away from a career that means a lot to him.

This is a truly challenging time for our family and we greatly appreciate your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and we want to bring in his fans because we know how much…