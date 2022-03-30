Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impairs the ability to understand or express speech, his family announced Wednesday.

in a statement Posted on Willis’ Instagram pageThe 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and it is affecting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result and with a lot of thought, Bruce is walking away from a career that means so much to him,” read the statement, signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming.