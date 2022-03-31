Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Bruce Wills is stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that causes the loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family announced Thursday.

Bruce Wills. (source: getty)

In a statement posted to Willis’ Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor’s family said that Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and it is affecting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from a career that means so much to him,” read the statement signed by Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and all five of them. Children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and want to bring our fans into it because we know how much he means to you, as you…