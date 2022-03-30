Bruce Willis: Die Hard star retires from acting after aphasia diagnosis. ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

His daughter has said that Bruce Willis is retiring from acting because he has a condition that makes language or speech difficult.

Rumer Willis revealed that the 67-year-old Die Hard star was diagnosed with aphasia, which she said is “affecting her cognitive abilities”.

In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old actress said: “As a result and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from a career that means a lot to him.”

message, addressedBruce’s Amazing supporter”, ended on an upbeat note: “As Bruce always says, ‘Keep living it’ and together we plan to do so.”

The statement was signed by the actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, 43, his ex-wife Demi Moore, 59, and their five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

The NHS defines…