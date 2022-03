Actor Bruce Willis has to give up his professional life due to his aphasia. A real test, as shown by his family.

Bruce Willis at the premiere of “Glass” on January 15, 2019 @BelgaImage

American actor Bruce Willis has ended his career. The 67-year-old suffers from aphasia, a diseasethat affects their cognitive abilities“, write his wife Demi Moore and their daughter Rumer Willis on Instagram.

“It’s a really difficult time for our family”

,After careful consideration, Bruce distances himself from a career that meant so much to him.“Add two women.”This is a very difficult time for our family…