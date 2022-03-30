Bruce Willis ‘going away’ from career after aphasia diagnosis, family says

Actor Bruce Willis is “getting away” from his career after suffering aphasia, his family said on Wednesday.

From the heart Instagram postRumer Willis, the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Willis, shared that her father’s diagnosis “is affecting her cognitive abilities.”

“To Bruce’s wonderful supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce is experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. has been,” he wrote, which was also signed by other members. Family: Emma, ​​Demi, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Moore also shared a post on her Instagram page,

“As a result and with a lot of thought, Bruce is walking away from a career that means a lot to him.”

Aphasia” is…