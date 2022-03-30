Bruce Willis puts his career on hold: What is aphasia, the disease the actor suffers from?

Sad news for cinema: Bruce Willis is forced to stop his career. reason? He is suffering from aphasia and can no longer do his job properly. It was his daughter who announced the information on Instagram. But what ails the interpreter of policeman John McClain in Die Hard?

Usually, this disorder occurs after “A stroke or head trauma. But it can also appear as a result of a slowly growing brain tumor or a disease that causes degenerative damage”, specify experts from the American Mayo Clinic. The Journal des Fems also specifies that aphasia can come from a tumor, an aneurysm or a neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer’s.

This deprives the patient of his ability to communicate. “It can affect your ability to speak, write, and understand both spoken and written language”Continue experts….