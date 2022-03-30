Bruce Willis quits acting due to brain disorder aphasia

Bruce Willis will step away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impairs a person’s ability to speak and write.

Photo: Getty / 2019 WireImage

The actor’s family, including his wife Emma Heming-Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore, announced his condition on Instagram on Wednesday.

The statement said the aphasia is “affecting their cognitive abilities”.

Willis, 67, best known for playing John McClain die Hard movies, which made him a star.

“Bruce is walking away from a career that means a lot to him,” his family wrote in a joint statement. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we greatly appreciate your continued love, compassion…