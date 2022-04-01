Bruce Willis retires from acting due to brain disorder aphasia

sad news

Bruce Willis is taking a break from acting after suffering from the brain disorder aphasia.

The actor’s family, including his wife Emma Heming-Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore, announced news of his condition on Instagram this week.

“Bruce is walking away from a career that means a lot to him,” his family wrote in a joint statement.

“This is a truly challenging time for our family and we greatly appreciate your continued love, compassion and support.”

Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage to a specific area of ​​the brain that controls the expression and understanding of language.

It affects a person’s ability to speak and write.

Willis, 67, best known for playing John McClain die Hard movies.

