Bruce Willis sells his property to deal with aphasia

Renowned American actor Bruce Willis has revealed through close sources that he suffers from aphasia, a disease that affects cognitive abilities and makes it difficult to understand and speak. Furthermore, he said that he decided to sell his assets around the world to pay for his medical treatment and to spend more time with his family in California. “He has been preparing for this moment for a long time,” he said.

On 30 March, he surprised the entertainment world when he announced his retirement from the big screen. “He knew that eventually he would not need many possessions and would instead need to be safely surrounded by his family,” he expressed from the artist’s intimate environment.

