Bruce Willis suffering from aphasia, steps away from acting – Parksville Qualcomm Beach News

Bruce Willis is walking away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impairs the ability to understand or express speech, his family said Wednesday.

In a statement posted to Willis’ Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor’s family announced that Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is affecting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result and with much thought, Bruce is walking away from a career that means so much to him,” read the statement signed by Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and all five of them. Children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and want to bring our fans into it because we know how much he means to you, just as you do…