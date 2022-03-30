Bruce Willis to give up acting career due to aphasia diagnosis, family says – National

Bruce Willis is “getting away” from acting after suffering from aphasia.

Rumer, daughter of 67 years old shared on instagram on Wednesday that her father is “experiencing some health problems … which is affecting his cognitive abilities.”

“As a result and with a lot of thought, Bruce is walking away from a career that means so much to him,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of Bruce smiling at the camera.

The post was also shared on the family’s other Instagram accounts, including Account related to his ex-wife, Demi Moore,

The letter, signed by Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis and Evelyn Willis, as well as Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis and …