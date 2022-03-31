Bruce Willis to retire at 67 after shock diagnosis of aphasia

The statement was signed by Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Willis was one of the most popular stars of his generation, starring in blockbuster franchises such as the television series moonlighting And this die Hard film series. He did a great film by Quentin Tarantino. also registered my presence in pulp Fiction, In his career spanning four decades, Willis starred in nearly 100 films, released three albums as a singer, and starred in several Broadway musicals.

He won a Golden Globe Award and two Emmy Awards.

Willis has been particularly productive in recent years. In 2021, he appeared in eight films, and this year he starred in three releases. He completed eight more films to be released thereafter…