Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis

Prolific action-movie star Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia – a disorder that affects the brain’s language center and a person’s ability to understand or express speech – and will be weaned from acting, according to his ex-wife, Demi Moore made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“To Bruce’s wonderful supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce is experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. Is,” reads Moore’s post, “As a result and with a lot of thought, Bruce is walking away from a career that means a lot to him.”

“We’re moving through this as a strong family unit, and want to bring our fans into it because we know how much he means to you, …