Bruce Willis: what is aphasia, the disease that led to the retirement of the famous actor

image Source, Getty Images Title, Actor Bruce Willis has appeared in dozens of films since the 1980s. His family announced his retirement after suffering from aphasia.

Bruce Willis surprised his fans with his unexpected retirement from acting on Wednesday, when his family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia.

Although the symptoms of this disease are varied, in general terms it is a cognitive disorder Which prevents a person from understanding the language correctly.

People suffering from this may have difficulty speaking, writing or reading.

The 67-year-old Willis, best known for films like “Die Hard” and who has appeared in dozens of films since the 1980s, did not disclose the cause of his aphasia.