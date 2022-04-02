Bruce Willis’ ‘worst performance’ Razzie withdrawn

The Razzie Awards have withdrawn an “honour” given to Bruce Willis after his family revealed he had the brain disorder aphasia.

Razzie organizers said it was “not fair” to award the award to people whose medical conditions may have affected their performance. (source: getty)

The Razzies or Golden Raspberry Awards celebrate the worst movies and performances of the year.

Saturday’s awards ceremony also included a special category for Willis, “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.”

Eight Willis films of 2021 were nominated, with Cosmic Sin awarded the worst.

The actor’s family revealed his diagnosis next Wednesday.

In light of the announcement, the organizers of the Razzies…