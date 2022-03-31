Bruce Willis’s aphasia: a look at the condition with an uncertain cause

Bruce Willis’s decision to step out of the limelight this week after being diagnosed with aphasia isn’t surprising. This is probably the worst medical condition for an actor.

The 67-year-old’s announcement did not contain details about his diagnosis, but co-physician-in-chief of the Hartford Healthcare Ayer Neuroscience Institute, Dr. Mark Alberts said that aphasia is a symptom of other conditions. Fully understanding Willis’ future depends on reason.

“It usually doesn’t happen on its own. It’s a symptom of another disease process,” Dr. Alberts said.

According to Sylvia Fisher, speech-language pathology program manager for the Hartford Healthcare Rehabilitation Network, aphasia, is a language disorder that hinders a person’s ability to communicate, making it difficult to …