Bruce Willis’s aphasia | medpages today

Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting. 67 year old actor, best known for his roles in film die Hard Chain, the sixth Sense, pulp Fiction, as well as several others recently diagnosed with aphasia, his family said. Ex-wife Demi Moore announced instagram,

“To Bruce’s wonderful supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce is experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. As a result and with a lot of thought, Bruce is moving on away from a career that means a lot to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we look forward to your continued…