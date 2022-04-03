Bruno Ledge decides for Wolves ‘too easy’ as Steven Gerrard falls into Aston Villa net – Alex Dicken

Wolverhampton Wanderers retained the ‘Pride of the Midlands’ title as they beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday and completed another Premier League double over their neighbors.

Goals from Johnny Castro Otto and Ashley Young (OG) reduced Wolves to two-nil at half-time and despite Ollie Watkins’ 85th-minute penalty at Molyneux in a tense end, Bruno Lej’s side played for Leeds United. There was no repetition of the fall against. , Wolves were determined to finish seventh in the Premier League table.

Wolves also effectively ended Villa’s hopes of finishing on them this season, with the Molyneux men still hunting for a spot in Europe next season. Here’s our analysis from another delightful Derby day for the Wolves…

READ: Bruno Lez explains the ‘massive difference’ seen in Fabio Silva

Reading: