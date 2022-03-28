‘Bruno’ Performance Featured Surprise Guest

‘Bruno’ Performance Featured Surprise Guest

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Um, did we all just see what happened at the Oscars? Was it planned? Was it spontaneous? It’s all anyone can talk about … Megan Thee Stallion gave a surprise performance with the cast of Charm! Also, there was that thing that happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Anyway, Charm! “We don’t talk about Bruno-no-no”! Ha-ha, how fun!

If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok, a radio, or anyone with a toddler, you have definitely heard “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Charm. Despite its popularity, it was not nominated for Best Song. It seems everyone realized that was a…

Read Full News