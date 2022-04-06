Brutal fraud took over Twitter

Fans are worried for Joe Rogan after a rumor surfaced that he died this week.

54-year-old best known for his podcasts who has experienced On which he discusses various contemporary topics with the guests.

Popular on social media, he is also a UFC commentator, comedian, actor and former television presenter.

When news broke that he passed away this week, fans were incredibly concerned, but you shouldn’t believe everything you read online…

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

who is not dead

Let’s debunk this rumor forever. The disease which is not dead.

Ozark | Season 4 Part 1 Trailer | Netflix

The podcaster is very much alive and healthy in 2022, and it was all a stupid social media hoax.

While writing…