Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul to guest star on ‘Better Call Saul’

Bryan Cranston is set to guest star on the “The Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul.” File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) – Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the final season of the prequel series, Better Call Saul. “They’re coming back,” the Better Call Saul Twitter account tweeted early Sunday, along with a photo of Cranston and Paul.

Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould announced the news at Saturday’s PaleyFest LA.

Gould did not say when viewers may expect to see the duo or what their story line will be.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of…