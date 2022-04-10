Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Will Appear in Final Season

It’s happening. It’s really happening. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will guest star in the final season of Better Call Saulseries co-creator Peter Gould confirms.

Gould revealed Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will be in Better Call Saul Season 6 during PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 9, per Variety. But he stayed mum on exactly when and how they’ll appear.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Gould said. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”